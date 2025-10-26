Silovs turned aside 37 shots in regulation and overtime but got beaten on all three shootout attempts he faced in Saturday's 5-4 loss to Columbus. He added a power-play assist.

The 24-year-old netminder was one of the main reasons the Penguins got a point out of the game at all, as they got out-shot 41-30 by the visitors, but Silovs had no answers in the shootout as Kent Johnson, Adam Fantilli and Kirill Marchenko all found the net behind him. Silovs is 3-1-1 with a 2.57 GAA and .914 save percentage to begin the season as he alternates starts with Tristan Jarry, in what has been a very effective timeshare so far.