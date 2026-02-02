Silovs was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus the Senators.

Silova will take the first game of the Penguins' back-to-back to continue an every-other-game trend in the crease. In his last appearances, the backstop has suffered just one regulation defeat, going 6-1-2 with a 2.50 GAA. With the upcoming Olympic break, Stuart Skinner may take the final two games before the break, especially with Silovs headed to Milan as part of the Latvian squad.