Silovs was the first goaltender off the ice at the morning skate, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports, indicating he will defend the home crease versus Columbus on Saturday.

Silovs has been sharp in all three wins this season, allowing only three goals on 81 shots. He had one mediocre performance against the Rangers on Oct. 11, giving up six goals on 30 shots in a 6-1 defeat. Columbus is tied for 21st in the league with 2.86 goals per game.