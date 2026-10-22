Silovs was the first goalie off the ice ahead of Thursday's home clash with the Panthers, Dan Potash of Sportsnet Pittsburgh reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes.

Silovs has given up five goals in four of his last five outings, posting a combined 4.22 GAA along with a 2-3-0 record. This will be the first time the 25-year-old netminder has made consecutive starts since the opening two games of the year. Still, Silovs is far from cemented as the No. 1 option in Pittsburgh and could be watching from the bench in favor of Sergei Murashov against the Predators on Saturday.