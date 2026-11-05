Silovs was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Bruins.

Silovs has been inconsistent across the past few weeks, as he's gone 2-2-1 with a shutout, a 2.77 GAA and an .899 save percentage across his last five starts. He'll be between the pipes for a second consecutive game and will face a tough matchup against the Bruins, who are tied for seventh in the NHL with 3.56 goals per game to begin the year.