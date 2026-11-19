Silovs was the first goalie to exit the ice Thursday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home versus the Blues.

Silovs is stuck in a four-game losing streak during which he's posted an 0-3-1 record, 4.31 GAA and .840 save percentage. If the Latvian backstop continues to struggle, it could open the door for Sergei Murashov to get more work. For now, Silovs will likely split the workload, but he will need to step up his game to hold on to his spot.