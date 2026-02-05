Silovs was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against Buffalo.

Silovs has had mixed results in recent weeks, going 2-2-2 with a 2.15 GAA and .921 save percentage over his last six starts. He'll face a touch opponent in the Penguins' final game ahead of the Olympic break, as the Sabres are tied for sixth in the NHL with 3.39 goals per game this year.