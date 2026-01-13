Silovs was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home versus the Lightning.

Silovs continues to work every other game, splitting the workload with Stuart Skinner. In his last six outings, the 24-year-old Silovs is sporting a 4-2-0 record, 3.13 GAA and .875 save percentage. Skinner has allowed just one goal in each of his last four outings, so Silovs can't afford any missteps right now if he wants to keep getting opportunities.