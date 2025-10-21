Silovs was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus Vancouver.

To open the season, Silovs and Tristan Jarry have been going every other game, with that trend set to continue Tuesday, In his three appearances this year, the 24-year-old Silovs is 2-1-0 with a 2.67 GAA and .908 save percentage. Unless one of the two backstops can separate himself from the other, fantasy managers can likely expect Silovs and Jarry to continue dividing the workload.