Silovs was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate and is expected to defend the visiting crease in Los Angeles on Thursday, according to Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Silovs looked solid Opening Night as he stopped all 25 shots in a 3-0 win over the Rangers, but he struggled at home Saturday against the same Rangers, allowing six goals on 30 shots. Silovs will face the Kings, who are averaging 2.75 goals per game this year, which ranks 23rd in the NHL.