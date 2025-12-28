Silovs was the first goaltender off at morning skate Sunday and is in line to start against the Blackhawks, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

With the chance to reset the goalie rotation, it appears the Penguins will go with Silovs over Stuart Skinner in the first game out of the holiday break. The 24-year-old has a 5-5-6 record on the season with a 3.22 GAA and an .887 save percentage on the year. He'll take on a Blackhawks squad on the second of a back-to-back but fresh off of a big win against the Stars to snap a six-game losing streak.