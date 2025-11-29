Silovs will patrol the home crease against Toronto on Saturday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Silovs will get the second half of Pittsburgh's back-to-back after Tristan Jarry played in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Columbus. The 24-year-old Silovs has a 4-3-4 record with one shutout, a 2.74 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 11 appearances this season. Toronto sits eighth in the league with 3.25 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.