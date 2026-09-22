Silovs will start Tuesday's preseason contest against the Red Wings, per Dan Potash.

Head coach Dan Muse stated that Silovs will play the full game Tuesday. The 25-year-old netminder is coming off a solid first full campaign in the NHL, where he posted a 19-12-8 record, a 3.07 GAA and an .887 save percentage across39 regular-season outings. Because the team chose to extend him in July on a one-year deal, he likely has an inside track to make the roster ahead of opening night. However, both Sergei Murashov and Joel Blomqvist will post challenges to his playing time, making Silovs a hit-or-miss fantasy option to begin the 2026-27 campaign.