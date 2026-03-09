Silovs made 24 saves in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.

It looked like Silovs might get an early hook when the Penguins took a 3-0 lead midway through the second period, but the 24-year-olf netminder kept his focus and got rewarded when Pittsburgh staged a late rally. Silovs has allowed four goals in back-to-back starts, but over his last eight outings he's gone 6-2-0 with a sharp 2.29 GAA and .916 save percentage.