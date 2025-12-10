Silovs made 26 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks on Tuesday.

The guy simply cannot catch a break. Silovs was 0.1 seconds from a regulation win when Beckett Sennecke shovelled a puck into the net to force OT. And his opponent, Ville Husso, put on a 44-save clinic at the other end of the ice. Silovs is 1-3-5 in his last nine starts. Prior to Tuesday, he was pulled in two consecutive games. There is no reason to consider him a fantasy option right now.