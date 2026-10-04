Silovs turned aside 20 of 25 shots on net in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Canadiens.

After Silovs began his 2026-27 campaign with a shutout, he took a step backwards Saturday by conceding five goals. However, he was able to fend off the Canadiens' comeback in overtime long enough for Tommy Novak to give the Penguins a win. With the overtime victory, the 25-year-old Silovs now has a 2-0-0 record, a 2.46 GAA, an .886 save percentage across 44 shots on net and a shutout between two appearances. While he has some things to clean up, the young backstop has showcased enough early on to keep him as the projected lead option between the pipes. However, Sergei Murashov, who has yet to make his season debut, could challenge Silovs for playing time if he gets off to a hot start. Regardless, Silovs is a low-end No. 2 or strong No. 3 goalie option in fantasy for the time being.