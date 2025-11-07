Silovs faced 31 shots, stopping 28, in a 5-3 win over the Capitals on Thursday.

Silovs and the Penguins were up 3-0 in the second period when the wheels started to fall off. Washington evened the score 3-3, but Silovs did enough in the third period to hang on for the win. With the victory, the 24-year-old backstop brought his three-game losing streak to a close. It figures to be a heavy dose of Silovs in the crease for Pittsburgh over the next three weeks while Tristan Jarry (lower body) is sidelined. A back-to-back versus the Devils and Kings on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, will see Silovs split the workload with Sergei Murashov.