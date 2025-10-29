Silovs made 32 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Flyers on Tuesday.

Silovs has been hot to start the season -- he is 3-1-2 in six starts with a 2.44 GAA and a .919 save percentage. He and Tristan Jarry have been splitting games this season, and both men have been strong in the blue paint. Silovs is a must-roster guy this year, and he could find himself on the heavy side of a 60/40 split by season's end.