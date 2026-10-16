Silovs will get the starting nod on the road versus Colorado on Friday, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

Silovs will take the first game of the Penguins' back-to-back, while Sergei Murashov should be expected to get the road start against Vegas on Saturday. In four games this year, the 25-year-old Silovs is 3-1-0 with a 2.73 GAA, .885 save percentage and one shutout. At this point, head coach Dan Muse seems comfortable splitting the crease between his two backstops, which could lower Silovs fantasy value if he's only getting half the work.