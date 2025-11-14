Silovs will get the starting nod in Friday's Global Series matchup with Nashville, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Silovs has been struggling of late, going 1-1-3 in his last five outings while posting a .914 save percentage. With Tristan Jarry (lower body) on the shelf, it's possible Silovs sees an uptick in starts, though youngster Sergei Murashov is considered the goalie of the future for Pittsburgh and could get the nod versus Nashville on Sunday.