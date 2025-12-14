Silovs made 26 saves in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Sharks.

The 24-year-old netminder seemed to be cruising to his fifth win of the season when the Penguins took a 5-1 lead early in the third period, but San Jose proceeded to put together the biggest third-period comeback in franchise history before John Klingberg ended things in OT. The six goals allowed tied a season high for Silovs, and through 14 appearances on the season he sports a 4-4-6 record with a 3.12 GAA and .893 save percentage. Silovs will almost certainly move into the No. 2 role in the Pittsburgh crease once Stuart Skinner is cleared to join the team.