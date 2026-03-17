Silovs stopped 25 of 27 shots in Monday's 7-2 win over the Avalanche.

Silovs has been rotating with Stuart Skinner between the posts since the Olympic break, and Silovs has also alternating results with a 3-2-0 record over his last five. Even if that rotation isn't going to end in the near future, Silovs' performance Monday is worth highlighting since he posted a save percentage of .926 against one of the best offenses in the league. If the rotation continues, Silovs' next chance to play would come against the Jets on Sunday.