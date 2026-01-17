Silovs will guard the home cage versus Columbus on Saturday, according to Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

The Penguins have been alternating Silovs and Stuart Skinner for the last 14 games, and Saturday will be Silovs' turn between the pipes. Silovs is 8-6-7 with a 3.06 GAA and an .890 save percentage over 21 appearances this campaign. The Blue Jackets are generating 2.98 goals per game this season, which ranks 21st in the NHL.