Silovs allowed one goal on 23 shots in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Stars.

Silovs played well, but a Joel Kiviranta tally in the second period was the difference. This was a sixth straight loss (0-5-1) for Silovs, but it was his best effort of the skid. A lack of results could result in Sergei Murashov getting more playing time, at least in the short term. Silovs has a 5-8-1 record with a 3.25 GAA and an .878 save percentage over 14 starts this season. The Penguins' next game is Wednesday at home versus the Flames.