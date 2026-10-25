Silovs stopped 24 of 26 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

This was the first really middle-of-the-road outing for Silovs this season. He's allowed five goals on four occasions, but he's also held opponents to one goal or less three times. With the win, the Latvian netminder is 5-3-0 with a 2.87 GAA and an .890 save percentage through eight starts. Silovs' wild swings in performance can frustrate in fantasy, but he has been a little more reliable than Sergei Murashov this season. The Penguins will be able to get some practice time since their next game isn't until Thursday, when they host the Mammoth. Silovs allowed five goals on 29 shots on the road in Utah in a loss Monday.