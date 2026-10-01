Silovs stopped all 19 shots on net he saw in Wednesday's 7-0 Opening Night win over the Flyers.

Silovs started the year on the right foot, posting the third shutout of his NHL career in Wednesday's big win. The 25-year-old goalie had an up-and-down year in 2025-26, where he posted a 19-12-8 record, a 3.07 GAA, an .887 save percentage and two shutouts across 39 regular-season outings. With rookie netminder Sergei Murashov expected to challenge Silovs for opportunities between the pipes, the latter's statement win Wednesday should keep him as the top option for now. Silovs currently holds solid streaming value in fantasy.