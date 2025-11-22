Silovs was pulled from Friday's 5-0 loss to the Wild after allowing four goals on 10 shots.

Silovs didn't have his best stuff in this game, and he left the game in the second period to be replaced by Sergei Murashov, who made 10 saves on 11 shots faced in relief. Silovs has been struggling of late and has won just one of his last five starts, a stretch where he's gone 1-2-2 with a 3.16 GAA and an .890 save percentage.