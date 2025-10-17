Silovs stopped 30 of 32 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Silovs was torched for six goals in his last start, but he bounced back well in this outing. Both goals allowed came within the first 10 minutes before the Latvian netminder settled in to allow the Penguins to make a comeback. Silovs has given up eight goals on 87 shots while going 2-1-0 through three starts this season. He's split the crease evenly with Tristan Jarry, and if that continues, Jarry would play Saturday in San Jose before Silovs gets the nod at home versus the Canucks on Tuesday.