Silovs turned aside 21 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Flames, with Calgary's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Penguins were nursing a 1-0 lead heading into the second period, but things unraveled quickly in the middle frame as Silovs got little help from his defense -- the first three goals against him all came on shots tipped home by a Calgary player camped out on the edge of his crease. The 25-year-old netminder has lost all six of his starts in November, stumbling to a 3.99 GAA and .849 save percentage on the month to go with his 0-6-0 record, and Sergei Murashov will continue to push for more playing time as long as Silovs is struggling.