Penguins' Arturs Silovs: Set to face Germany
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Silovs is set to start for Team Latvia against Germany on Saturday a the 2026 Winter Olympics, according to as.
Silovs has been solid for the Penguins this season, posting an 11-7-8 record, with a 2.93 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 26 outings. He will have all he can handle versus Germany, who boasts NHL stars Leon Draisaitl, Tim Stutzle and Moritz Seider among others.
