Silovs is expected to guard the road goal for Wednesday's preseason game against Buffalo, per Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Silovs is expected to stay in net for the full game. This will be his third appearance of the preseason after stopping 19 of 21 shots over his previous two outings. He's projected to open the season as Tristan Jarry's understudy, but Silovs might play more than a typical backup if Jarry struggles like he did for significant stretches of 2024-25.