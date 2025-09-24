Silovs is expected to play between the pipes in Wednesday's road exhibition game against Columbus, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

The plan is for Silovs to be in net for the first half of the game before Filip Larsson replaces him for the second half. Silovs is projected to start the 2025-26 campaign as Tristan Jarry's understudy. However, there might be an opportunity for Silovs to play a bigger role if he does well, and Jarry endures the same kind of struggles he did last year.