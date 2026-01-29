Penguins' Arturs Silovs: Slated to start Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Silovs was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice and is expected to defend the home cage versus Chicago on Thursday, according to Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.
Silovs snapped a three-game winless streak Jan. 22, turning aside 30 shots in a 6-2 win over Edmonton. Silovs is 9-6-8 with a 3.00 GAA and an .892 save percentage over 23 outings this season. The Blackhawks are producing 2.66 goals per game, 26th in the NHL.
