Silovs will defend the road net against the Blue Jackets on Sunday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Silovs will get the second half of Pittsburgh's back-to-back after Stuart Skinner played in Saturday's 4-1 win over Detroit. The 24-year-old Silovs has a 7-5-6 record with one shutout, a 3.19 GAA and an .886 save percentage through 18 appearances this season. He has won his last three outings while allowing nine goals on 76 shots. Columbus is tied for 20th in the league with 2.98 goals per game this campaign.