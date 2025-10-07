Silovs will be between the pipes on the road against the Rangers on Tuesday.

Silovs outperformed Tristan Jarry during the preseason, going 2-1-0 with a .904 save percentage and 2.55 GAA, and will get the surprise nod for the Penguins' season opener. The duo figures to continue battling for the No. 1 job throughout the year, and could even face a challenge from youngster Sergei Murashov, who is currently in the minors. Given the uncertainty in the Penguins' net, Silovs is a risky fantasy play early in the season.