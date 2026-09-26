Silovs will guard the road crease in Saturday's preseason contest against the Sabres, per Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

Silovs will get the nod to wrap up exhibition play, where he'll look to bounce back after allowing seven goals in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Red Wings. The 25-year-old backstop saw his largest volume in the NHL during the 2025-26 campaign and posted a 19-12-8 record, a 3.07 GAA and an .887 save percentage across 39 regular-season outings. As the goalie room's veteran, he might open the season as the No. 1 option, but Sergei Murashov will likely challenge him for playing time right out of the gate.