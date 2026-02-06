Silovs stopped 26 of 28 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Silovs picked up his third win in his last four outings. He's allowed just nine goals on 111 shots in that span as he continues to alternate starts with Stuart Skinner. Silovs improved to 11-7-8 with a 2.93 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 26 contests this season. The Latvian netminder is off to the Olympics, where he'll likely battle the Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins for starts between the pipes.