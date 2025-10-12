Silovs saved 24 of the 30 shots on target he faced in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Rangers.

After posting a shutout performance against the Rangers on Oct. 7, Silovs came back down to earth and struggled against them just four days later. He conceded at least one goal in each period, with the Rangers erupting for three goals against Silovs in the second frame. The 24-year-old Silovs now has a 1-1-0 record, a 3.00 GAA, and an .891 save percentage through two starts this season. Despite Saturday's performance, Pittsburgh's lead goaltender Tristan Jarry has experienced issues with consistency over the past few seasons. This fact, combined with Joel Blomqvist opening the year on injured reserve, should lead to a good chunk of playing time for Silovs in the interim. He is best left on waivers for the time being, but can play his way into fantasy relevance if he can summon more of the magic he had in his opening-night shutout.