Silovs stopped 23 shots in regulation and overtime but was beaten twice on two attempts in a shootout during Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Devils.

The only puck to get past him during the first 65 minutes came after a bad giveaway by Kris Letang in the Pittsburgh zone set Arseny Gritsyuk up for a wide-open chance on Silovs' doorstep, and the New Jersey rookie didn't miss. The 24-year-old netminder had less success in the shootout however, as Paul Cotter and Jesper Bratt both got pucks past him. Silovs has just one regulation loss in his last seven starts, going 3-1-3 during that stretch, and on the season he sports a 2.49 GAA and .916 save percentage. With Tristan Jarry (lower body) likely out until the end of the month, Silovs will be handling a much bigger workload in November.