Silovs allowed five goals on 32 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

The Penguins led 2-1 after the first period, but Silovs wasn't able to hold back the Avalanche's top line. This was the third time in five outings Silovs has allowed five goals, though he's given up just one additional tally in the other two games combined. The extremes make Silovs a risky option in fantasy. Sergei Murashov is likely to start in Vegas on Saturday, but it's unclear which netminder will get the nod to wrap up the road trip in Utah on Monday.