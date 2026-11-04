Silovs stopped 20 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Silovs held the Golden Knights to one goal through the opening two periods but couldn't preserve Pittsburgh's third-period advantage. Trevor Connelly tied the game on a breakaway before Tomas Hertl scored the winner on the power play with 35 seconds remaining. Silovs remains the No. 1 starter in the Penguins' crease, but his recent results haven't been the best. He has won just two of his last five outings, going 2-2-1 with a 2.77 GAA and an .899 save percentage while stopping 125 of 139 shots faced in that stretch.