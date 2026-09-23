Silovs allowed seven goals on 23 shots during Tuesday's 7-4 preseason loss to the Red Wings.

Silovs made his preseason debut after Sergei Murashov got the nod for Monday's preseason opener. Silovs wasn't particularly effective in the defeat, and he defended the crease for the entire game. He made 39 regular-season appearances with the Penguins last year, going 19-12-8 with a 3.07 GAA and an .887 save percentage. Silovs could still begin the 2026-27 campaign as Pittsburgh's primary netminder, though Sergei Murashov is expected to push for playing time.