Silovs was the first goalie off during Friday's morning skate, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports, signaling that he'll draw the home start against the Wild.

Silovs has struggled to enter the win column over the past month, as he's gone 1-1-4 across his last six starts despite a decent 2.56 GAA and .917 save percentage during that time. He'll have a favorable matchup against the Wild, who are scoring 2.76 goals per game this year, which is tied for the seventh-worst mark in the NHL.