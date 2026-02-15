site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Penguins' Arturs Silovs: Tending twine Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Silovs will patrol the crease for Latvia against Denmark on Sunday at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Silovs is coming off a 26-save performance in Saturday's 4-3 win over Germany. He has a 1-1-0 record with a 3.00 GAA and an .886 save percentage through two appearances in the tournament.
