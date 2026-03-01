Penguins' Arturs Silovs: Tending twine Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Silovs will patrol the home crease against Vegas on Sunday, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.
Silovs will get the second half of Pittsburgh's back-to-back after Stuart Skinner played in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Rangers. The 24-year-old Silovs has won his last two outings while allowing only three goals on 57 shots. He has a 12-7-8 record this season with a 2.86 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 27 appearances. Vegas is tied for eighth in the league with 3.36 goals per game this campaign.
More News
-
Penguins' Arturs Silovs: Sharp in Thursday's win•
-
Penguins' Arturs Silovs: Drawing start against New Jersey•
-
Penguins' Arturs Silovs: Makes 17 saves in loss to Denmark•
-
Penguins' Arturs Silovs: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Penguins' Arturs Silovs: Nabs win over Germany•
-
Penguins' Arturs Silovs: Set to face Germany•