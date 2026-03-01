default-cbs-image
Silovs will patrol the home crease against Vegas on Sunday, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Silovs will get the second half of Pittsburgh's back-to-back after Stuart Skinner played in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Rangers. The 24-year-old Silovs has won his last two outings while allowing only three goals on 57 shots. He has a 12-7-8 record this season with a 2.86 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 27 appearances. Vegas is tied for eighth in the league with 3.36 goals per game this campaign.

