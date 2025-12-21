Silovs will patrol the home crease against Montreal on Sunday, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Silovs will get the second half of Pittsburgh's back-to-back after Stuart Skinner played in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Canadiens. The 24-year-old Silovs has a 4-5-6 record with one shutout, a 3.26 GAA and an .887 save percentage through 15 appearances this season. Montreal sits eighth in the league with 3.20 goals per game this year.