Penguins' Arturs Silovs: Tending twine Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Silovs will patrol the crease on the road versus the Flyers on Tuesday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Silovs comes into Tuesday's tilt having gone undefeated in regulation over his last three outings, posting a 2-0-1 record and 2.27 GAA. To start the year, the Penguins have been going every other game with their backstops. Assuming that trend continues, Silovs' next start figures to be Saturday's road clash with Winnipeg.
