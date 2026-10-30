Silovs made 30 saves in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

The Penguins looked like they had the win in the bag after rallying from an early 2-0 deficit, but Logan Cooley managed to bat a puck out of midair past Silovs with just one second left on the clock in the third period, and there wasn't much the netminder could do on Mikhail Sergachev's OT winner. Silovs has had a roller coaster beginning to the season -- he already has two shutouts in nine starts, but he's also given up more than four goals in four outings, leaving him with a 5-3-1 record, 2.98 GAA and .889 save percentage.