Silovs stopped 22 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

It's tough to lay too much blame on Silovs, as the Penguins' defense had a clear turnover problem in this contest. The team as a whole was charged with 21 giveaways. Silovs is now 2-1-0 with 10 goals allowed on 71 shots over his three games this season, though he also had a shutout in the season opener. The 25-year-old's experience from last year gave him the edge for the starting job to begin 2026-27, but any extended slump will open the door for Sergei Murashov to see more playing time. The Penguins wrap up this two-game road trip in Columbus on Friday.