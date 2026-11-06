Silovs stopped 18 of 24 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Bruins.

Silovs has started to stumble, losing three straight games (0-2-1) while allowing 13 goals on 82 shots in that span. They haven't been easy matchups against the Mammoth, Golden Knights and Bruins, but it's a rough patch for a goalie who was hot-and-cold over the first few weeks. Silovs is now 5-5-1 with a 3.26 GAA and an .876 save percentage through 11 starts. Goaltending has been a weak spot across the organization this season, but Silovs could still face some pressure if Sergei Murashov can get on track. Both goalies should get a look over the weekend as the Penguins visit the kings on Saturday and the Ducks on Sunday.